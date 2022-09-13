Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.58 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

