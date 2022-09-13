Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its 200 day moving average is $347.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

