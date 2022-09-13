Dragonchain Market Capitalization Hits $6.88 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $102,621.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.
Dragonchain Coin Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
