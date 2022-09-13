Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Acquires 67,779 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,779 shares during the period. Enfusion comprises approximately 1.1% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Enfusion worth $82,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enfusion by 82.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.