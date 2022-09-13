Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,612,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,461,000. Farfetch accounts for 2.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,014.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

