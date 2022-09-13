Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys 204,216 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,216 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Arco Platform worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.