Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,687 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

OSCR opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

