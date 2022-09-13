Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666,750 shares during the quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.