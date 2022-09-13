Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 1,505,000 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,000 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $642,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $49,695,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Grab by 46.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

