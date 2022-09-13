Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,483 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $76,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

