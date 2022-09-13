Draken (DRK) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Draken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Draken has a market capitalization of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

