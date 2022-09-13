Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$26.39 and a 12-month high of C$50.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dream Unlimited

DRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

