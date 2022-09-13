Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.55

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $22.06 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.