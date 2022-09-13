DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,543.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00011398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.41 million and $144,543.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

