Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $50.97 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $50.97 million and $5.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.