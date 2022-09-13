Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
NYSE DY opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries
In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
