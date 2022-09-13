Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTH opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

