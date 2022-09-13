Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.30 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.