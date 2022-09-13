Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.70 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. CME Group makes up about 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CME Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,980 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,189,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,934 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,451 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.16. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

