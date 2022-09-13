Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $10.54 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,508 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 310,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,324,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.