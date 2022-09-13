Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $143.83 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 564.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 24.0% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.12% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $143,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 354,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of BUD stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

