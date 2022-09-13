E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 1,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$288.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.64.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

