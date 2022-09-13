e-Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $896,760.19 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $896,760.19 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00294581 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025907 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,285 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

