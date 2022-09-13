e-Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $896,760.19 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $896,760.19 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024541 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00294581 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025907 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,285 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
