Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $108,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $512.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.22 and its 200-day moving average is $527.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $821.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.