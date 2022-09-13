Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,137 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $109,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

EFSC opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.