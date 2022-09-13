EarnX Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.
EarnX Coin Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EarnX
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.