Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBC opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 414,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.