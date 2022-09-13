Eastman Chemical Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
EMN stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
