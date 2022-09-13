Eastman Chemical Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

