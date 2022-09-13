Eaton Vance Management Acquires 182,316 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.29% of NIKE worth $607,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.