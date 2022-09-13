Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,118,642 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,118,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Verizon Communications worth $381,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

