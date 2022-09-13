Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Caterpillar worth $243,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.