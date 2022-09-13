Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,244 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $219,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

