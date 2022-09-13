eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $865.42 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $865.42 million and $93.03 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00584530 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00256780 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00048696 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005099 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009741 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,169,792,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.