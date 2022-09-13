Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$459.90 million and a P/E ratio of 105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.17. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$61.06.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.