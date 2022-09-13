Edge (EDGE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,309.00

Edge (EDGE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Edge has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $11,309.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edge

Edge’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

