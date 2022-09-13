Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0338 on Exchanges

Edgeless (EDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $4.13 million and $745.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

