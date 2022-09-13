Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $1.85 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

