Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $5,134.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00293715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,836,889 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

