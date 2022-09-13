Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0325 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $216,559.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s genesis date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

