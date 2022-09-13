Electrify.Asia Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $360,598.15 and $19,170.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

