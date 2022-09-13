Electron Capital Partners LLC Buys 266,353 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.58% of XPO Logistics worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after buying an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

