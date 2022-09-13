Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $82.58 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. Herc makes up about 3.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.65% of Herc worth $82,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

HRI opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.69. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

