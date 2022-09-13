Electron Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of GXO Logistics worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

