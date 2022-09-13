Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $308.93 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

