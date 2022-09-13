Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,096.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.98 million and approximately $68,096.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017924 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,353,702 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

