Elementeum (ELET) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $13,687.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.