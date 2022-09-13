ELONGATE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,392.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $42,392.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
