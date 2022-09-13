Elysian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242,081.00 (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $242,081.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

