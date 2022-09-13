Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,126.86

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $978,126.86 and $7,816.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,828,835 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.