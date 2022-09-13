Emerging Variant Capital Management LP Has $12.20 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP owned 4.15% of Despegar.com worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

